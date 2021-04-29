Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 93,541 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,541 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $49,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,703. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

