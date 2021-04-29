Marc R. Bitzer Sells 64,802 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WHR opened at $235.45 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $29,357,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

