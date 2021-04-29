Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.09. 104,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $218.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

