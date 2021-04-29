Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 807,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 534,752 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 288,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.