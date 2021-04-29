Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNS opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $547.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

