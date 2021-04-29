Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MAKSY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

