Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $937.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $899.20 million and the highest is $969.20 million. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.95.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded up $3.90 on Monday, hitting $359.07. 204,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $361.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

