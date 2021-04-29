Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $49.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.50. 184,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,952,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

