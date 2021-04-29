Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Masco updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

MAS opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

