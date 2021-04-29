Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.36. 1,489,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,118,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

