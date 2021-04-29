Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $20.49 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $419.69. The stock had a trading volume of 294,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $420.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

