Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.91. 5,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

