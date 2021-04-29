Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,045 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,358.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.57. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $114.85.

