Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Announces Earnings Results

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%.

MHH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 38,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,152. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

