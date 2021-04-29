Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 368.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Shares of MA traded down $10.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.01 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

