MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.05% of MasterCraft Boat worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after buying an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $542.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

