Matryx (MTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,592.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 97% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges. Matryx has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and approximately $24,592.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matryx has traded 1,557.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00068083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00077814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00824972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

