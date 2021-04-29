Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mattel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.53.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,199.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,859,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

