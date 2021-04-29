Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.