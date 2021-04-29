Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $98.46 and last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 4798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.67.

The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,943,000 after acquiring an additional 264,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

