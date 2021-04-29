Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $98.46 and last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 4798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.67.

The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

