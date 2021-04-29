Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $98.46 and last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 4798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.67.
The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54.
About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
