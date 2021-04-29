MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.90. 7,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

