Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,172 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock opened at $187.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average is $166.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.