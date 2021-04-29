MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $611.07 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.84 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $380.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

