MBE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.7% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $420.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.57 and its 200 day moving average is $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

