McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 11.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned 0.18% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $43,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $236,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

MKC stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,269. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

