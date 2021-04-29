McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,458. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

