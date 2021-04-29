Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 75,000 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE MDLA opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Medallia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Medallia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.