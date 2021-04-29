Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $210.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.02.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.