MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.09). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of MediWound by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDWD stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

