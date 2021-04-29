MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

