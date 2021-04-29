Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $194.30, but opened at $173.25. Medpace shares last traded at $171.77, with a volume of 2,269 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5,958.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

