Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Short Interest Update

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGY remained flat at $$13.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

