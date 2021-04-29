MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

