Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.480-6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.80 billion-$53.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.51 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.480-6.680 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 871,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

