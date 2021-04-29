Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The company has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.