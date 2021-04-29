Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Meridian Bancorp worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

EBSB opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

