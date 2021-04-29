Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Meridian stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Meridian has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.