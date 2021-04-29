Methanex’s (MX) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.00.

TSE MX traded down C$3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.97. Methanex has a one year low of C$17.85 and a one year high of C$62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.42 million. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

