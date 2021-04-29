Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

MBNKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of MBNKF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 2,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,142. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $138.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.