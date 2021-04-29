Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post earnings of $5.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,323.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,152.22. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $661.32 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

