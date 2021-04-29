MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,902,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,818. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

