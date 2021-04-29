MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,396 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $27,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.22. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,604. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In related news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $117,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $895,992. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

