Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Asset Management Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 6.8% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 791,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,585,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

