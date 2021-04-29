Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.88 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

