Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $171.88 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

