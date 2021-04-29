Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.93.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,508,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.23. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $171.88 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,854,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $673,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

