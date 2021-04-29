Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.93.

MSFT traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.14. 1,768,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,508,936. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $171.88 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

