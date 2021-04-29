MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 11%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price fell 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.68. 242,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,536,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

