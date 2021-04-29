Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

